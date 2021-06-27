UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Activities Monitored

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing as surveillance of various points is being carried out in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Sunday visited Union Council (UC) 41 Aziz Bhatti zone, islam Park and Harpanspura, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up the pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi inspected arrangements at Wahga zone.

AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab reviewed anti-dengue measures at UC-127 Model Townand AC City Fizan Ahmed visited UC-79 and 80 to monitor anti-dengue measures.

