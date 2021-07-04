UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Activities Monitored

Sun 04th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Mansoor Qazi on Sunday visited UC 52, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Fizan Ahmed inspected anti-dengue measure at UCs 78,79 and 28 where he also issued warnings to the residents over presence of dengue larva.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for people public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that people should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

Meanwhile, AC City sealed three shops and got arrested four persons over flouting coronavirus related SOPs during Hall Road market inspection.

