Anti-dengue Activities Monitored In City

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is underway and surveillance is being carried out in the Punjab capital.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha on Friday visited Defense Housing Society (DHA) commercial market Y-Block where he checked indoor dengue surveillance and checked performance of the squad deputed on field duty in the area.

He also issued warnings to commercial outlets over presence of dengue larva.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed inspected anti-dengue arrangementsat Union Council (UC)-9 Ravi zone and directed the staff to speed up anti dengue measuresin the area.

