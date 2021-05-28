Anti-dengue activities reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Friday visited Union Council (UC) 52 Manawa Wagha zone, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that people should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi inspected facilities and arrangements at Railways Station Shelter Home.

AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed visited shelter home established at Thokar Niaz Baigh and monitor facilities there.

The inspection visits were being made on the special directives of deputy commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik.