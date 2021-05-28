UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Activities Reviewed

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Anti-dengue activities reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Friday visited Union Council (UC) 52 Manawa Wagha zone, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that people should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi inspected facilities and arrangements at Railways Station Shelter Home.

AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed visited shelter home established at Thokar Niaz Baigh and monitor facilities there.

The inspection visits were being made on the special directives of deputy commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik.

Related Topics

Raiwind Dengue Water Malik Riaz Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day ..

11 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif to take part in PDM meeting tomorro ..

16 minutes ago

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

32 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

33 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

34 minutes ago

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50 ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.