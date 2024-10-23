Open Menu

Anti-dengue Activities Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Anti-dengue activities reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mianwali,Khalid Javed visited various areas of the city to monitor the ongoing anti-dengue campaign initiated by the health department.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday,the DC reviewed the activities of anti-dengue teams by visiting home to home in various streets and bazaars of the city.

He directed the dengue surveillance teams to ensure that anti-dengue awareness was provided to the people and to give information regarding all the points of the anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) to them.

The DC also reviewed the anti-dengue spray process conducted by the teams at various houses in the city to combat the dengue mosquito.

He directed the CEO of the Health Authority to conduct training for the teams assigned to spray duty.

On the occasion,officers of the health department were present.

Related Topics

Dengue Mianwali All

Recent Stories

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

13 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

13 hours ago
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

13 hours ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

13 hours ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

13 hours ago
 PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

13 hours ago
 NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to M ..

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

13 hours ago
 Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: R ..

Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan