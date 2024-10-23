Anti-dengue activities reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mianwali,Khalid Javed visited various areas of the city to monitor the ongoing anti-dengue campaign initiated by the health department.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday,the DC reviewed the activities of anti-dengue teams by visiting home to home in various streets and bazaars of the city.

He directed the dengue surveillance teams to ensure that anti-dengue awareness was provided to the people and to give information regarding all the points of the anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) to them.

The DC also reviewed the anti-dengue spray process conducted by the teams at various houses in the city to combat the dengue mosquito.

He directed the CEO of the Health Authority to conduct training for the teams assigned to spray duty.

On the occasion,officers of the health department were present.