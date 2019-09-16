UrduPoint.com
Anti Dengue Activities Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting was held to review the anti dengue activities here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Saima Younas chaired the meeting and monitored the performance of various departments for the eradication of dengue.

Among others, Assistant Commissioner's, Chief Executive Officer CEO) health Dr. Suhail, DHOs and other official were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner directed to gear up anti dengue activities further and warned that no laxity would be tolerated.

She said that dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts as dengue is our common enemy, therefore every individual and government departments should discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

The meeting was informed that total 543 patients of dengue are admitted in the Allied hospitals including District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and Benazir Bhutto hospital (BBH) while 363 tested positive and 240 patients belonging to Rawalpindi while 122 patients of dengue from Islamabad.

