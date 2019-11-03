UrduPoint.com
Anti Dengue Activities Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Anti Dengue activities reviewed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rizwan Qadeer, held here to review the anti dengue activities on Sunday.

Rizwan Qadeer monitored the performance of various departments for the eradication of dengue. Among others, MPS Farah Agha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas, and other officials were present on the occasion.

The additional commissioner directed to gear up anti dengue activities and warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He said dengue could only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts, therefore every individual and government department must discharge its responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

He said dengue surveillance team numbers had already been enhanced to control the dengue.

He made it clear that the preventive measures are the best tool to fight with the dengue.

