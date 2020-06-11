Anti-dengue activities reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The assistant commissioner Rawalpindi City and additional deputy commissioner Headquarters Thursday visited various areas of the city to review the performance and quality of work of the anti-dengue surveillance teams on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwal Ul Haq.

The assistant commissioner City inspected the activities of indoor and outdoor surveillance teams in Union Council-38 Ganjmandi and checked the attendance and worksheet of the field teams.

While the additional deputy commissioner Headquarter, during the visit to Christian Colony was briefed that field teams had completed the second phase according to anti-dengue micro plan.

The anti-dengue field staff in-charge briefed that now surveillance of locked houses were being carried out as per SOPs while pamphlets were also being distributed among the shopkeepers for awareness purposes.

The additional deputy commissioner also directed the teams to further strengthen the indoor surveillance as per micro plan according to Punjab government guidelines.