Anti-dengue activities to be expedited in 5 high-risk districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has decided to expedite anti-dengue activities in five high-risk districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura, fearing an increase in dengue cases due to recent rains.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Dengue Control, jointly presided over by Punjab Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir and the Punjab chief secretary at the Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the activities to prevent dengue should be carried out as a sacred cause. He said that due to recent rains and climate change, dengue cases were likely to increase. He mentioned that special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance in the high-risk districts and anti-dengue activities should be expedited in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura. He said that dengue disease was not dangerous but it was necessary to take precautionary measures.

The chief secretary directed the authorities concerned to improve cleanliness in cities and make special arrangements for removal of solid waste as part of measures to prevent dengue.

He said that the deputy commissioners should personally monitor the anti-dengue activities in the districts, adding that in case of negligence, dengue might take turn for an epidemic. He also sought recommendations from the Primary Health Department to re-assign responsibilities to the departments regarding the dengue control.

The officials of the Primary Health Department gave a detailed briefing in the meeting. They said that 58 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported this year. Action is being taken against those who violate the SOPs and so far 63 cases have been registered and three people have been arrested. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali, the Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of various departments and health officials while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.