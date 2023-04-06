Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Activities To Be Expedited In 5 High-risk Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Anti-dengue activities to be expedited in 5 high-risk districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has decided to expedite anti-dengue activities in five high-risk districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura, fearing an increase in dengue cases due to recent rains.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Dengue Control, jointly presided over by Punjab Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir and the Punjab chief secretary at the Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the activities to prevent dengue should be carried out as a sacred cause. He said that due to recent rains and climate change, dengue cases were likely to increase. He mentioned that special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance in the high-risk districts and anti-dengue activities should be expedited in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura. He said that dengue disease was not dangerous but it was necessary to take precautionary measures.

The chief secretary directed the authorities concerned to improve cleanliness in cities and make special arrangements for removal of solid waste as part of measures to prevent dengue.

He said that the deputy commissioners should personally monitor the anti-dengue activities in the districts, adding that in case of negligence, dengue might take turn for an epidemic. He also sought recommendations from the Primary Health Department to re-assign responsibilities to the departments regarding the dengue control.

The officials of the Primary Health Department gave a detailed briefing in the meeting. They said that 58 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported this year. Action is being taken against those who violate the SOPs and so far 63 cases have been registered and three people have been arrested. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali, the Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of various departments and health officials while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Nasir Sheikhupura All From Cabinet Rains

Recent Stories

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

7 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on ..

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on Punjab, KP polls

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture organises Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up

Dubai Culture organises Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up

14 minutes ago
 PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political sit ..

PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political situation

14 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Through 28 Million Transactions

56 minutes ago
 UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.