UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Activities Underway In IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Anti-dengue activities underway in IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :In connection with the anti-dengue campaign, various activities are being conducted at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), on the directive of Vice-Chancellor IUB, Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Usman Cheema on Sunday said that these activities had started in connection with the anti-dengue campaign at the institute. He said that the initial symptoms of dengue fever were severe fever and body pain due to which there was no appetite, pain starts behind the eyes and spreads to another side of the head. Such spots appear on the body which appears in measles. Breathing is difficult and the patient goes into a state of shock due to severe abdominal pain in addition to pallor, he added.

Dr Cheema suggested that the patient should be given plenty of juices, soups, and milk along with a normal diet and should be given complete rest.

Regarding preventive measures in this regard, he recommended that houses, offices, and shops should be cleaned and sprayed with mosquito repellents two to three times a week. Dengue mosquito breeds in clean water, so containers for collecting clean water such as pitchers, drums, tanks, etc.

should be properly covered.

He further said that coils, mats, lotions, and mosquito nets should also be used to prevent mosquitoes. Do not allow water to collect on roofs, plant beds, pots, old pots, and tires inside the houses.

Meanwhile, cleaning and spraying arrangements are being made in all teaching and administrative departments, hostels, and colonies. During the rainy season, all the places where water can stand are closed and water tanks are being covered. Special instructions have been issued to prevent spillage of water from room coolers, air conditioners, and refrigerators. Sanitation staff has been instructed not to allow water to collect in case of rain, to clean roofs, and to arrange for disposal of garbage. Anti-dengue sprays and fogging are being arranged in the artificial lakes located in the university for feeding dengue larva fish or a sprinkling of appropriate drugs. Similarly, the sewerage system is also being kept functional.

All possible dengue breeding sites are being regularly monitored across the campuses.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Drugs Sunday IUB All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

17 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

17 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.