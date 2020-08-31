UrduPoint.com
Anti Dengue Arrangements Reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing and surveillance is being carried out in various points of the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk on Monday visited Union Council (UC)-09 and inspected field staff.

To prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed visited the PCSIR HousingSociety and reviewed measures and also visited various houses.

