Anti-dengue arrangements reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia to review anti-dengue arrangements.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rai Samiullah,CEO education Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi and other officers concerned were present in the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rai Samiullah briefed ADCG Bilal Feroz Joyia and said that only seven dengue patients were reported and all of them had been recovered.

He said that dengue surveillance teams carried out 72516 indoor and 20921 spot checking (outdoor surveillance) activities, adding that so far 10 outdoor and 1 indoor dengue larvae had been found at the site.

He said that CBC tests of 274 patients had been conducted in the district since November 12, but only one patient was diagnosed with dengue.

ADCG Bilal Feroz said that activities would continue as per the direction of Punjabgovernment to eradicate the dengue.