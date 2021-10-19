Anti-dengue arrangements reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis paid surprise visit to various area of Shalimar Town to inspect cleanliness arrangements here on Tuesday.

He inspected anti-dengue measures in the area and reviewed the performance of dengue surveillance teams and took feedback from people about dengue surveillance.

The commissioner instructed the people about dengue prevention and precautions. He said that anti-dengue teams were conducting dengue surveillance on Sunday as well.

The commissioner said it was the peak season of dengue and appealed to the people to cooperate with surveillance teams so that we can combat this disease.

During his visit, the commissioner expressed his extreme displeasure over presence of buffaloes and other animals in Shalimar Town. He warned the administrator of Shalimar that make arrangements to evacuation of animals in the area otherwise strict action must be taken against him. He gave the two-day ultimatum to the town administration of Shalimar Town and warned that evacuation process must be completed within time. He also directed PHA authorities to make necessary arrangements about beautification of park in Shalimar Town.