Anti-dengue Arrangements Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Askari-9 on Friday, where he inspected the anti-dengue arrangements. He instructed the house-owners about dengue prevention measures.

He inspected the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad, deputed on the field duty in the area. All departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said.

He also inspected under-construction commercial buildings and workshops of the area. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, he inspected anti-dengue and cleanliness arrangements at Miani Sahib Graveyard and directed the administration to trim trees branches.

