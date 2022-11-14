UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Arrangements Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Anti-dengue arrangements reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Nazia Mohal on Monday visited Union Council UC-12 and Samnabad area, where she inspected the anti-dengue arrangements besides instructing the house-owners about dengue prevention measures.

She checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad, deputed on field duty in the area.

All departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, she said. She also inspected under-construction commercial buildings and workshops of the area.

She directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue sprayprocess.

