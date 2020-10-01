UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Dengue Awareness Campaign Launched

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:14 PM

Anti-Dengue awareness campaign launched

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) executed a grand cleanliness operation under the "Clean and Green Pakistan & Anti Dengue Awareness Campaign".

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) executed a grand cleanliness operation under the "Clean and Green Pakistan & Anti Dengue Awareness Campaign".

RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that under the operation manual and mechanical sweeping, mechanical washing and drain desilting would be done on daily basis, adding that 1833 sanitary workers would collect waste and would clean 63 union councils of Rawalpindi on daily routine.

Under the campaign, Awais said, the communication teams were visiting door to door for dissemination of cleanliness message and to educate the localities regarding sanitation and precautionary measures to tackle dengue fever.

In this regard, the RWMC and Albayrak installed an awareness camp at Ratta Amral UC-01 to teach the localities, shopkeepers and grocery vendors about the precautionary measures against dengue fever and to nullify the breeding of dengue larvae.

The residents and traders were asked to keep the pots, discarded tires, extra buckets or discarded bottles empty on their residence's roof top and asked to dump their waste in company's waste containers allocated in their area or hand it over to sanitary workers which are assigned for proper waste collection.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue Company Rawalpindi Top

Recent Stories

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain renamed after ..

60 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen bids farewell to the Oman's permanent ..

1 hour ago

FPW Fashion Show December 2020

1 hour ago

Must be decided how to run these speeches, Shibli ..

2 hours ago

FAO launches Climate-Smart Agriculture Profile for ..

2 hours ago

Facebook Introduces New Messaging Features to Inst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.