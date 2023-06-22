Anti dengue awareness seminar held at WUS

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) at Women University Swabi (WUS) on Wednesday organized an awareness seminar titled "Dengue is a menace which can be curtailed through precautionary measures" aimed to provide knowledge about the prevention and control of dengue fever.

The seminar featured speakers from the on-campus faculty of WUS, including Dr. Ome Kalsoom Afridi, Director of ORIC; Dr. Fawqiha Firdous, Medical Officer; Dr. Nain Taara, Head of the Clinical Laboratory Sciences department; Dr. Salma Siddique, Department of Health Biotechnology; and Naila Sher, Department of Health Biotechnology.

Each speaker presented their expertise on dengue prevention and control, guiding the students in attendance.

Furthermore, students from the Department of Health Biotechnology showcased various scientific models related to dengue control.

Kinza Ali, Alishba Khan, Aiman Saleem, Sumaiya Bashir, Sawaira, Aleena, Roomaisa, Soma, Khadiqa, Zainab were among the students who presented their work.

During the seminar, Arfa, a Biochemistry student, presented a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for dengue control.

Her contribution aimed to provide practical guidelines for minimizing the risk of dengue fever.

In addition to the student presentations, the seminar emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean environment to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

The cleaning staff of WUS received guidance to be vigilant and ensure the removal of any stagnant water, thereby reducing the chances of dengue outbreaks.

The seminar at Women University Swabi proved to be a valuable platform for raising awareness about dengue prevention and control measures among students, faculty, and staff.

The event showcased the university's commitment to public health and its dedication to combating dengue fever in line with the KP Dengue Action Plan 2023.