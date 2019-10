Anti-dengue awareness seminar held in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A seminar on anti-dengue measures was held at Government Girls College Jarranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 )-:A seminar on anti-dengue measures was held at Government Girls College Jarranwala.

Assistant Commissioner Umar Daraz Gondal was chief guest while principal, DDO health, teachers and students were also present.

AC Umar Daraz said that Punjab government has taken comprehensive measures to tackle the issue of dengue mosquito effectively across province.Collective efforts needed to control the spread of dengue mosquito,he added.