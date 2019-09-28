UrduPoint.com
Anti-Dengue Awareness Underway To Create Awareness Among Citizens In Rawalpindi

The Anti Dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such fatal virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti Dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such fatal virus.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak continued their campaign in open spaces, schools, colleges, shop to shop and door to door campaign in different parts of the city to make people aware of dengue virus and its impact on human life.

The teams appealed the participants and the public at large to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water and urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean.

This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, the teams said.

The spokesman said, we will continue such activities in the coming days also, since the issue is very serious and linked with the public health at large.

On the occasion, the officials also distributed pamphlets etc inscribed with the key messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

