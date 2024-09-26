Open Menu

Anti-dengue Awareness Walk Held:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A dengue awareness walk and rally was organized by livestock department Sargodha here on Thursday.

The walk was led by Deputy Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar and in which other staffers of the department participated.

During the seminar,the deputy director provided detailed information on the types and symptoms of dengue, as well as methods for timely eradication of mosquito larvae.

He also briefed the participants on preventive measures for the dengue virus.

