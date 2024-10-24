Open Menu

Anti-dengue Awareness Walk Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Anti-dengue awareness walk held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Dengue Cell at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organised a seminar and awareness walk to combat dengue.

The event saw the active participation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-I-Huma Nazli, CEO Health Dr. Asfand Yar, Entomologist Muhammad Zaheer-ul-Hassan, Ms Samina Iqbal, District Program Coordinator Dr. Azeem Arshad, Town Incharge Dr. Adnan Iqbal, along with heads of all departments, faculty members, and students.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Zill-I-Huma Nazli emphasized the importance of awareness and precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

She appreciated the university's efforts in the anti-dengue campaign and urged students and faculty to join forces in the fight against this dangerous disease to protect the society.

During the walk, CEO Health Dr. Asfand Yar addressed the participants, highlighting the need for public awareness to control dengue and the pivotal role which the educational institutions can play.

He stressed the importance of preventive measures, noting that such awareness campaigns are essential for effectively curbing the spread of dengue.

Students and faculty carried placards with messages on dengue prevention, reaffirming their commitment to raising awareness about protective measures against the disease.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue Women Event All Government

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

3 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

4 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

5 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

5 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan