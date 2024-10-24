Anti-dengue awareness walk held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Dengue Cell at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organised a seminar and awareness walk to combat dengue.

The event saw the active participation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-I-Huma Nazli, CEO Health Dr. Asfand Yar, Entomologist Muhammad Zaheer-ul-Hassan, Ms Samina Iqbal, District Program Coordinator Dr. Azeem Arshad, Town Incharge Dr. Adnan Iqbal, along with heads of all departments, faculty members, and students.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Zill-I-Huma Nazli emphasized the importance of awareness and precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

She appreciated the university's efforts in the anti-dengue campaign and urged students and faculty to join forces in the fight against this dangerous disease to protect the society.

During the walk, CEO Health Dr. Asfand Yar addressed the participants, highlighting the need for public awareness to control dengue and the pivotal role which the educational institutions can play.

He stressed the importance of preventive measures, noting that such awareness campaigns are essential for effectively curbing the spread of dengue.

Students and faculty carried placards with messages on dengue prevention, reaffirming their commitment to raising awareness about protective measures against the disease.