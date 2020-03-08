Anti Dengue Brigade established at FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has established anti dengue brigade in the city to ward off dengue virus.

During a meeting, FDA Director General Mohammad Sohail Khawaja said the Punjab government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking solid steps to control dengue virus.

In this connection, the FDA has also devised a comprehensive strategy to eradicate dengue larva during breeding season.

He said the anti dengue brigade would take prompt action to eradicate dengue mosquito as well as breeding of its larva.

He directed the officers of FDA and Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure cleanliness in their respective offices on priority basis, besides removing stagnant water from plots, tanks, roofs, flower beds and flower pots. He also directed the anti dengue brigade to visit nurseries, housing colonies, commercial markets, tyre shops and junkyards and thoroughly check the presence of dengue mosquito and breeding of its larva.

He also directed the anti dengue brigade to send their performance reports to his office on daily basis, besides uploading pictures of their surveillance activities on his account.