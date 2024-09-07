Open Menu

Anti Dengue Campaign Accelerated As 7 New Cases Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema said that all possible measures were being taken to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema said that all possible measures were being taken to control dengue.

He underlined the need of citizens cooperation with the teams of the health department to prevent dengue. He said that an increase in dengue cases was reported, yet 50% less than those in the last year. He stressed that every citizen must play his role of self responsibility in fighting the dengue fever.

He expressed these views while presiding over an anti-dengue meeting in his office. In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Zanira Aftab, CEO Health Dr Asif, Focal Person for Dengue Dr Ehsan, DDHOs and other related departments.

Officers attended.

He noted that with support of citizens the dengue could be eradicated forever. During the meeting, it was decided to further accelerate surveillance with special focus on tire shops, junkyards, open plots and graveyards.

The deputy commissioner said that high risk union councils should be cleaned by surveillance and area wise fogging should be done. It was apprised the meeting that 7 new cases of dengue have been reported from across the district.

