Anti-dengue Campaign Continues In City

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Anti-dengue campaign continues in city

The district administration continued anti-dengue campaign on Wednesday in various areas of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration continued anti-dengue campaign on Wednesday in various areas of the provincial capital.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) Zeeshan Nadeem visited Union Council (UC) 5 Walton Cantt, and Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Murtaza visited Islampura UC 81.

During their visits, the officers reviewed the anti-dengue arrangements as well as indoor and outdoor surveillance.

It was ensured that there was no dengue larva present at any place to ensure safety of the citizens from dengue fever.

Anti-dengue spry was also conducted and tyre shops were checked. The shopkeepers were asked for an immediate removal of tyres from outside their shops. The roof-tops of the various buildings were also inspected.

