Anti-dengue campaign continues in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to prevent dengue across the district.

In this regard, the district administration said that an anti-dengue drive including awareness-raising efforts continues in full swing with relevant staff carrying out fumigation and spraying various places in the district.

Several teams have been formed to eliminate dengue larvae and make people aware of dengue and precautions against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue and malaria.

Meanwhile, people have been urged to take precautionary measures by avoiding wearing clothes with open sleeves, staying indoors during sunrise and sunset, using nets on doors and windows, and using mosquito nets while indoors.

In this regard, efforts should be made to avoid stagnant and clean water as dengue mosquitoes breed in such places.

People are also required to cooperate with staff concerned to make the entire efforts a complete success and prevent dengue fever, it added.