Open Menu

Anti-dengue Campaign Continues In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Anti-dengue campaign continues in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to prevent dengue across the district.

In this regard, the district administration said that an anti-dengue drive including awareness-raising efforts continues in full swing with relevant staff carrying out fumigation and spraying various places in the district.

Several teams have been formed to eliminate dengue larvae and make people aware of dengue and precautions against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue and malaria.

Meanwhile, people have been urged to take precautionary measures by avoiding wearing clothes with open sleeves, staying indoors during sunrise and sunset, using nets on doors and windows, and using mosquito nets while indoors.

In this regard, efforts should be made to avoid stagnant and clean water as dengue mosquitoes breed in such places.

People are also required to cooperate with staff concerned to make the entire efforts a complete success and prevent dengue fever, it added.

Related Topics

Dengue Water

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

20 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

25 minutes ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

29 minutes ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

39 minutes ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

59 minutes ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

13 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

13 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

13 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan