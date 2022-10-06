UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Campaign Continues In Full Swing In Tank

Published October 06, 2022

Anti-dengue campaign continues in full swing in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue drive continues in full swing here with Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) and health department staff carrying out fumigation and spraying various places in the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khatak.

As part of the drive, the administration has formed several teams to eliminate dengue larvae and make people aware of dengue and precautions against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue and malaria.

Besides houses in the district, the health department's teams have conducted spraying at several places in the city Post Office Street, Gharbi Chakr, Saidan Street, Speen Mosque Street, Karri Ahmed Shah Village, Umra Adda, etc to eliminate breeding places of dengue larvae.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khatak in a statement underlines the need for sensitizing people about dengue, malaria, and other mosquito-borne diseases to spot the spread of the deadly virus in the area.

He has also urged people to take precautionary measures by avoiding wearing clothes with open sleeves, staying indoors during sunrise and sunset, using nets on doors and windows, and using mosquito nets while indoors.

He said that efforts should be made to avoid stagnant and clean water as dengue mosquitoes breed in such places.

He was of the view that the district administration was taking concrete measures on its part to curb the spread of dengue, but people should also cooperate with the staff concerned to make the entire efforts in this regard a complete success and make the area free from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases, the DC added.

