Anti-dengue Campaign Continues In Full Swing

Published October 16, 2022

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue drive continues in full swing here with Tehsil Municipal administration (TMA) and health department staff carrying out fumigation and spraying various places in the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar.

As part of the drive, the administration has formed several teams to eliminate dengue larvae and make people aware about dengue and precautions against the mosquito-borne disease including dengue and malaria.

Besides houses in the district, the health department's teams were visiting Masajid, Schools and different other public places to create awareness among the masses about the precautions of dengue.

Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar, in a statement, underlines the need for sensitizing people about dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases to spot spread of the deadly virus in the area.

He has also urged people to take precautionary measures by avoiding wearing sleeveless or half sleeved clothes, keep cover all water pots, staying indoors during sunrise and sunset, using nets on doors and windows, and using mosquito nets while indoors.

He said that efforts should be made to avoid stagnant and clean water as dengue mosquitoes breed in such places.

He was of the view that district administration was taking concrete measures on its part to curb spread of dengue, but people were also required to cooperate with staff concerned to make the entire efforts in this regard a complete success and make the area free from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

