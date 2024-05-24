Anti-dengue campaign continues in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The health department is striving hard to eliminate dengue threat in the area

and a campaign is being launched in the district.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Dr Asad Aslam said a total of eight

cases had been registered and 32 notices were issued to commercial units over violation

of anti-dengue standard operating procedures in the district.

He said that anti- dengue teams had so far inspected 389 hotspot and conducted

118 indoors and 284 outdoors activities in the district.