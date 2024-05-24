Anti-dengue Campaign Continues In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The health department is striving hard to eliminate dengue threat in the area
and a campaign is being launched in the district.
Talking to APP here on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Dr Asad Aslam said a total of eight
cases had been registered and 32 notices were issued to commercial units over violation
of anti-dengue standard operating procedures in the district.
He said that anti- dengue teams had so far inspected 389 hotspot and conducted
118 indoors and 284 outdoors activities in the district.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 mock exercise for expected floods7 minutes ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits heatwave camp8 minutes ago
-
BZU holds annual Pharmacy practice research showcase programme8 minutes ago
-
4 illegal housing colonies sealed18 minutes ago
-
Governor chairs senate meeting of UoS18 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with 13 stolen motorcycles18 minutes ago
-
People urged to follow health deptt guidlines in heatwave18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan leading world in community-based conservation of Markhor: Romina28 minutes ago
-
BISP program aimed to financially empower under privileged: Rubina Khalid38 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler arrested in Wah Cantt38 minutes ago
-
Home Minister assures late journalist Nasrullah Gadani's family of justice48 minutes ago