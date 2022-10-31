Anti-dengue campaign expanded to offices, religious places

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has expanded the scope of anti-dengue campaign to offices and religious places across the district.

In this regard, awareness sessions are being held at various government and private offices, educational institutes, and churches, said Dr Zulqarnain, District Programme Coordinator, during his visit to Presbyterian Church, here on Monday.

He provided tips to Christian community and urged them to maintain cleanliness in their homes and surrounding areas. Drain out stagnant water as it is a major source of dengue larvae breeding, he said.

He also urged the church's administration to coordinate with anti-dengue surveillance teams for ensuring its complete eradication.

Father Khalid Bashir promised that the church administration was standing with the district administration in the anti-dengue campaign. Pamphlets were also distributed on the occasion.