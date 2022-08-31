Anti-dengue campaign in full swing

An anti-dengue awareness walk was arranged at Government M.A.O College here on Wednesday which was led by Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Murtaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue awareness walk was arranged at Government M.A.O College here on Wednesday which was led by Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Murtaza.

In this connection, an anti-dengue seminar was also held in which awareness of precautionary measures was given.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) Zeeshan Nadeem visited the Bahadur Shah Colony and inspected the roof-tops of commercial buildings and directed the people concerned to keep the area clean.

Assistant Commissioner (Model Town) Sonia Sadaf visited Hameed Latif Hospital and inspected the anti-dengue arrangements. She also visited the dengue isolation ward and reviewed SOPs there.