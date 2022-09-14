Anti-dengue campaign in full swing

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directions of the Punjab government, an anti-dengue campaign by the district administration is going on in full swing.

Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Shahd Farid, the Health Department teams are continuing indoor and outdoor anti-dengue activities.

The deputy commissioner appealed to citizens to cooperate with the teams of the Health Department to ensure elimination of dengue larvae.