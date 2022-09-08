Anti-dengue campaign in progress to secure lives of people, says Sec Housing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing, south Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that the anti-dengue campaign was underway with full swing across the district to save lives of the citizens.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held at circuit house here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazeer and CEO Health Dr. Ali Mehdi gave briefing on dengue campaign.

Mr Javed Akhtar said that the field teams have been fully mobilized for prevention of dengue larvae.

The risk of dengue larvae breeding has increased due to weather conditions.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered special screening of tyre shops, warehouses, junkyards and cemeteries and lodging of cases and heavy fines over dengue larvae.