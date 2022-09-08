UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Campaign In Progress To Secure Lives Of People, Says Sec Housing

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Anti-dengue campaign in progress to secure lives of people, says Sec Housing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing, south Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that the anti-dengue campaign was underway with full swing across the district to save lives of the citizens.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held at circuit house here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazeer and CEO Health Dr. Ali Mehdi gave briefing on dengue campaign.

Mr Javed Akhtar said that the field teams have been fully mobilized for prevention of dengue larvae.

The risk of dengue larvae breeding has increased due to weather conditions.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered special screening of tyre shops, warehouses, junkyards and cemeteries and lodging of cases and heavy fines over dengue larvae.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Punjab Housing

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectat ..

Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectators' violent attitude

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

2 hours ago
 Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

2 hours ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

3 hours ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.