Open Menu

Anti-Dengue Campaign Intensifies In Haripur District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Anti-Dengue campaign intensifies in Haripur district

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The district administration of Haripur has ramped up its efforts to combat dengue fever through a series of anti-dengue activities aimed at preventing the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

A coordinated campaign is currently underway across the district, focusing on both preventive measures and active surveillance.

According to district health authorities, teams are engaged in the mechanical removal of dengue vectors from various potential breeding sites. This includes eliminating stagnant water, cleaning drains, and removing containers and objects where water can accumulate and allow mosquitoes to breed.

In addition, source reduction and environmental management practices are being carried out to ensure long-term control of mosquito habitats. This involves community engagement to maintain clean surroundings and eliminate breeding grounds within residential and public areas.

To strengthen monitoring and early detection, active surveillance is being conducted in both household and outdoor locations. This surveillance drive is being led by Lady Health Supervisors, Lady Health Workers, and Malaria Supervisors operating under the District Health Department, Haripur. The teams are visiting homes and inspecting areas where dengue larvae are most likely to be found.

Health officials have urged the public to cooperate with field teams, maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, and avoid water stagnation to help curb the spread of dengue.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to keep dengue cases under control.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

18 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

18 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

18 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

18 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

18 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

23 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

1 day ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan