Anti-Dengue campaign intensifies in Haripur district

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The district administration of Haripur has ramped up its efforts to combat dengue fever through a series of anti-dengue activities aimed at preventing the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

A coordinated campaign is currently underway across the district, focusing on both preventive measures and active surveillance.

According to district health authorities, teams are engaged in the mechanical removal of dengue vectors from various potential breeding sites. This includes eliminating stagnant water, cleaning drains, and removing containers and objects where water can accumulate and allow mosquitoes to breed.

In addition, source reduction and environmental management practices are being carried out to ensure long-term control of mosquito habitats. This involves community engagement to maintain clean surroundings and eliminate breeding grounds within residential and public areas.

To strengthen monitoring and early detection, active surveillance is being conducted in both household and outdoor locations. This surveillance drive is being led by Lady Health Supervisors, Lady Health Workers, and Malaria Supervisors operating under the District Health Department, Haripur. The teams are visiting homes and inspecting areas where dengue larvae are most likely to be found.

Health officials have urged the public to cooperate with field teams, maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, and avoid water stagnation to help curb the spread of dengue.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to keep dengue cases under control.