Anti-Dengue Campaign Intensifies In Haripur District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 07:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The district administration of Haripur has ramped up its efforts to combat dengue fever through a series of anti-dengue activities aimed at preventing the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.
A coordinated campaign is currently underway across the district, focusing on both preventive measures and active surveillance.
According to district health authorities, teams are engaged in the mechanical removal of dengue vectors from various potential breeding sites. This includes eliminating stagnant water, cleaning drains, and removing containers and objects where water can accumulate and allow mosquitoes to breed.
In addition, source reduction and environmental management practices are being carried out to ensure long-term control of mosquito habitats. This involves community engagement to maintain clean surroundings and eliminate breeding grounds within residential and public areas.
To strengthen monitoring and early detection, active surveillance is being conducted in both household and outdoor locations. This surveillance drive is being led by Lady Health Supervisors, Lady Health Workers, and Malaria Supervisors operating under the District Health Department, Haripur. The teams are visiting homes and inspecting areas where dengue larvae are most likely to be found.
Health officials have urged the public to cooperate with field teams, maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, and avoid water stagnation to help curb the spread of dengue.
The district administration has reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to keep dengue cases under control.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Dengue campaign intensifies in Haripur district2 minutes ago
-
One dies, four injured as car hits tractor-trolley2 minutes ago
-
Glaciers preservation conference in Tajikistan to raise awareness for Climate Change: Ambassador Sah ..2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue can trigger nuclear war: British Parliament report2 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested, 10 stolen bikes seized2 minutes ago
-
Two women injured2 minutes ago
-
Murtaza pays tribute to PAF commander at Kalabagh airbase on victory over India12 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq dismisses two officers over links with drug dealer, murder accused22 minutes ago
-
Seven injured over land dispute32 minutes ago
-
Heatwave continues in Lahore32 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui lauds Hajj arrangements, calls for discipline among Hajj pilgrims32 minutes ago
-
Trader commits suicide32 minutes ago