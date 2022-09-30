Anti-dengue campaign launched in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The local administration has launched an 'Islamabad-like' anti-dengue campaign as the cases of dengue virus were increasing rapidly in the city.

The medical teams from Islamabad and Lahore have started giving training to doctors and other staff of the provincial health department. The anti-dengue campaign was first launched in District East -- the most affected from the virus.

District Health Officer (DHO) East Dr Naeem Sikandar has informed that houses of all the dengue patients as well as some 20 surrounding residential facilities were fumigated with the anti-dengue spray to disinfect the area.

Dr Sikandar further said the administration was mapping all the areas from where the cases were being reported.

"So far, over 1,800 cases of dengue have been reported in the district east," the DHO said, adding that almost 10 patients have succumbed to the virus.