Anti-dengue campaign not to be compromised despite COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter)Abdullah Mehmood Thursday said anti-dengue drive to detect the breeding of larvae would not be compromised despite prevailing COVID-19 situation while SOP" s regarding it would be ensured in letter and spirit.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said that the present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis as the Met Office has forecast more rain in the week.

Abdullah directed the officials to carry out surveillance of graveyards, parks and other areas regularly and share their live location through mobile phones on daily basis.

The ADC informed that only two dengue positive cases have been reported in the district and alerted that prevailing weather was suitable for the upbringing of dengue larvae.

He urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal briefed the meeting that an effective micro plan has been devised to control dengue's spread keeping in view the previous year's data.

She told that surveillance is being carried out in areas where dengue patients were reported last year.

The CEO informed that during indoor surveillance 31,946 houses were checked and larvae were found at 55 houses while 13,350 sites were inspected in outdoor surveillance and 7 were tested positive where the required action has been taken on the spot.

Dr Faiza advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.