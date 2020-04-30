Anti-dengue campaign starts

UrduPoint.com
Thu 30th April 2020

As per directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, TMA Adenzai on Thursday under the supervision of TMO Shakeel Hayat started anti-dengue campaign across the district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :As per directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, TMA Adenzai on Thursday under the supervision of TMO Shakeel Hayat started anti-dengue campaign across the district.

The tyer shops owners were directed not to keep the old tyres in open air.

On this occasion officials of the TMA also distributed dengue awareness pamphlets for the general public information and cleared the water tankers and drainage system by spraying anti-mosquito and anti-dengue spray.

