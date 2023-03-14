Anti-dengue campaign to halt spread out

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration started an anti-dengue awareness campaign to hold on the dengue fever spread out in the summer season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration started an anti-dengue awareness campaign to hold on the dengue fever spread out in the summer season.

While chairing a meeting on dengue review, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon directed the administration to take preventive measures to stop the fever before its breakout, said a press release.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners and health officers to intensify anti-dengue campaign and organize door-to-door surveillance to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Memon said all teams should work with dedication and all hotspots should be cleared, spray should be carried out in ponds, cemeteries, parks, service stations, nurseries, junk shops, hotels, under-construction buildings and other hotspots.

He said legal notices should be given to those who do not follow the anti-dengue precautions and strict action should be taken against violators.