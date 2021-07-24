UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Campaign Under Way In City

Anti-dengue campaign under way in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing currently, under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha Saturday visited Eden City Phase-8, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad, deputed on field duty in the area. He also issued warning to a house owner over presence of dengue larvae on his premises.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed inspected anti-dengue arrangements at Union Council (UC)-30 and directed the dengue staff to gear up anti-dengue measures in the area. He also marked a house for presence of dengue larvae and issued warning to the owner and instructed him to maintain proper cleanliness on his premises.

Meanwhile, a special price inspection team, under the supervision of AC City, imposed Rs 40,000 fine over profiteering, overcharging in Sabzazar and Gulsan-e-Ravi areas. He also warned the shopkeepers to display rate lists in their shops at prominent places.

