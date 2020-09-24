Anti-dengue campaign underway: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali has said that the anti dengue campaign was underway effectively across the district as all the relevant departments were diligently working against dengue virus

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali has said that the anti dengue campaign was underway effectively across the district as all the relevant departments were diligently working against dengue virus.

He said there was a need to ensure cleanliness arrangements besides continuing surveillance of hot spot areas on permanent basis to eradicate the virus.

He was presiding over a meeting to review anti dengue measures on Thursday. The deputy commissioner directed to implement anti dengue policy of the provincial government at district, tehsil and village level.

Tyre shops and other markets be inspected daily to ensure clean environment, he added.