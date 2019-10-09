Anti-dengue campaign will continue till elimination of dengue: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :District Commissioner Asghar Joyia on Wednesday said that preventive measures and sector-surveillance strategies were being adopted to check and control dengue in provincial capital.

Delivering a lecture at Government Degree College for Women, Kot Lakhpath here. He said that prevention activities were related to masses so that the people should ensure cleanliness in their surroundings and take care of themselves by wearing full dress, especially in the morning and evening while going outside in parks.

People should use mosquito repellent lotions to protect them from mosquito bites, he maintained.

He said that anti-dengue spray was also being carried out in various locations in city, adding that anti-dengue campaign would remain continue till elimination of dengue.

The DC said that outdoor and indoor anti-dengue surveillance was being ensured at houses, industries, hospitals, markets and other areas.

The DC urged the students and teachers to play their role in making anti-dengue campaign successful in order to save lives.