Anti-Dengue Campaigns In Full Swing

Published November 14, 2022

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Tourism Punjab Asia Gul on Monday said that anti-dengue campaigns were in full swing, relevant departments should mobilize to work for the prevention of dengue.

While chairing a meeting of anti-dengue committee along with deputy commissioner Saira Umar at DC office Gujranwala, she said 1,718 positive dengue cases were reported in the district this year, while four dengue patients died this month.

She noted that 328 suspected and 181 positive cases were reported this month, while 31 patients were under treatment in hospitals.

According to the instructions of the Punjab government, an awareness campaign should be conducted regarding the prevention of dengue, she added.

Deputy Commissioner Saira Umar said that most of dengue cases were reported in Khyali, Nandipur and Arup, in-response the number of surveillance teams were increased in these areas as a precautionary measure.

The preventive measures regarding the prevention of dengue were also reviewed.

Dr. Moeez informed the committee that preventive actions were taken this month to prevent dengue.

He informed the members that Municipal Committee has conducted a special awareness campaign regarding anti-dengue.

He said 6, 322 dengue larvae were recovered from 179 outdoor places whereas 8,423 larvae were recovered from indoor places, during the current month.

ADC General Shabbir Hussain Butt, AC City Muhammad Saleem, DGPHA Atiq-ur-Rahman, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr. Javed Akhtar Padhyar, CEO Health Dr Farjad Butt, Deputy Director Environment Umar Ashraf, CO Metropolitan Corporation Khawaja Imran and other officers were also present during the meeting.

