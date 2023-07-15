Anti-dengue day marked

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-dengue day was marked across the district under the directions of Punjab government.

Awareness rallies were conducted by the district administration and civil society while seminars and special cleaning were made in public offices, buildings and bazaars.

Earlier, the central rally organized by the health department led by the focal person Dr Atta-ur- Rahman was taken out.

Awareness was also given among citizens on precautionary measures.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir in a statement said that success in the dengue campaign was not possible without the support of civil society and the business community.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with district administration against the battle to keep the environment dry and clean.

Umar Jahangir said, "Sensitive points are being screened by geo-tagging to stop the growth of dengue larvae, while online records of dengue patients are being compiled in all hospitals."