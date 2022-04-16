UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Anti-Dengue Day was observed in the Rawalpindi district to create awareness among the masses against Dengue and adopt preventive measures to protect from the disease

All government, semi-government departments, institutions and organisations' premises were cleaned besides special walks.

A Walk for creating awareness among the people was arranged by the Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA)at Liaquat Bagh and was led by WASA's Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood.

The walk participants carried banners and placards calling for preventive measures against the dengue virus, urging citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, MD WASA briefed the participants on the efforts of the agency to eradicate the dengue spread.

He said that as per the Punjab government's instructions, Wasa had cleaned all offices, districts offices, site offices, waterworks, overhead tanks, parks, green belts and employees' residential colonies.

Wasa had also arranged the training of employees with the help of the health department.

To eradicate dengue larvae, a comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed. Weekly reports were also being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab, he added.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC), Rawalpindi Development Authority RDA, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and other departments also observed anti-dengue day and pledged to adopt preventive measures to avert the threat of dengue virus.

