Anti Dengue Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Anti Dengue Day was observed here with commitment to continue war against it until complete eradication

Anti Dengue Day was observed here with commitment to continue war against it until complete eradication.

In this connection, an awareness walk was staged to mark the day.

Deputy Commissioner Lt. (retd) Sohail Ashraf led the walk which started from Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) and culminated on the same place after passing through different city roads.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qaiser Abbas Rind, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority (DEA) Ali Ahmad Siyan, CEO District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Sulmeman Zahid, Chief Officer (CO) MCF Zubair Hussain, District Program Coordinator (DPC) Dr. Zulqarnain, Divisional Forest Officers Wajehuddin Ahmad, Muhammad Ali Butt, Incharge District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) Muhammad Sadiq, Educationist Muhammad Akhtar Butt and a large number of citizens belonging to different walks of life participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans to highlight precautionary and preventive measures against dengue.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that anti dengue campaign would continue with more vigor and determination so that this epidemic could be eradicated once for all.

He said that dengue is the common problem, therefore, we should collective strive for its elimination.

He urged the people to act upon the preventive measures with a great sense of seriousness.

Earlier, a seminar was also arranged in which Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf addressed the participants while DPC Dr. Zulqarnain gave multi-media presentation.

