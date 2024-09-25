Anti-dengue Day Observed:
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The district administration on Wednesday observed anti-dengue day across the city.
According to a press release issued here,a seminar was held at Arts Council in which Director Health Services Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz,CEO Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad,focal person for dengue Dr Tariq Hassan,President PMA Dr Sikandar Hayyat Warriach including other officials and people of every walks of life participated in a large numbers.
The speakers while addressing the seminar said that the purpose to mark anti-dengue day was to provide maximum awareness to the people regarding dengue prevention.
CEO Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad highlighted that "139 dengue cases were reported in 2022, 66 cases in 2023 and 05 cases were reported this year so far".All the facilities of dengue diagnosis and treatment were available in all the government hospitals, while four beds were allocated in Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals and 26 beds in District Headquarter Hospital.
At the end of the seminar, awareness pamphlets were also distributed among participants.
