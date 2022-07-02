Anti-Dengue Day observed across district

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :An Anti-Dengue Day was observed across the district under the Punjab government directions.

Awareness seminars and rallies were held while dengue spray was also carried out at various places.

The main ceremony was held at Government Postgraduate College for Girls Chandi Chowk in which a female student and people from various walks of life participated.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Saima Younis said that it was the mission of the Punjab government to rid the province of dengue, adding that disease could be controlled by keeping the premises dry.

The health teams were conducting door-to-door surveillance, besides tyre shops and graveyards, whereas various places including service stations were being sealed over presence of dengue larvae.

Awareness rallies are being held at all districts and tehsils of the division, apart from special cleanliness campaign being carried out at all public places, including parks and ponds.

She appealed to ulema to create awareness among people about dengue in their Friday sermons and promised that the district administration and departments were taking steps on war footing for the success of dengue control campaign.

Dr Asghar Qazi said that all activities were being uploaded on the system through Android system, adding the Health Department teams were conducting commercial buildings surveillance. He said that cases were being registered on the presence of dengue larvae in the district.

Awareness camps had been set up on the main highways of the city and awareness posters placed on public transport, he added.

Later, an awareness rally was taken out under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisal Abbas, in which Director Health Services Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, Dr Asghar Qazi, Tariq Proya and many civil society members participated.