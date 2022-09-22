UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Day Observed Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Anti-dengue day observed across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Department of Wildlife & Fisheries on Thursday observed Anti-Dengue Day across the province and conducted various activities to create awareness about preventive measures against dengue virus.

Punjab Minister for Wildlife & Fisheries Syed Abbas Ali Shah directed the departments concerned to observe anti-dengue day and arrange activities creating awareness about the dengue fever and precautionary measures among the masses.

In this connection, as many as 145 events were conducted in all the district offices of the department across the province.

Syed Abbas Ali Shah while addressing the participants of the ceremony urged the people to play their active role in elimination of dengue mosquito.

He assured the participants that the government was taking effective steps against the disease. The minister urged the people to ensure cleanliness and observe anti-dengue SOPs.

He also directed the Fisheries department officers to increase stocking of Tilapia and Gulfam fish in water reservoirs and ponds, being an effective tool against the mosquito.

Seminars, awareness walks and distribution of informative pamphlets were the major activities of the day.

