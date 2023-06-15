UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Day Observed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 09:37 PM

The World Anti-Dengue Day was observed throughout the district and Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) also arranged an awareness walk to mark the day, here on Thursday

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed led the walk, which started from MCF secretariat and the participants marched on various city roads. � Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, Chief Officer (CO) MCF Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Niazi, officers of various departments were also present, in addition to participation of a large number of citizens belonging to all walks of life.

� The participants were holding banners and placards to highlight preventive measure against dengue virus.

� Talking to media persons, the divisional commissioner said that the anti-dengue campaign would continue with more determination and passion in the division to get rid of the issue.

She said that dengue would be taken up as a burning issue and in this connection the citizens would be sensitised to tackle this problem amicably. �She said that all possible efforts were being made at government level for complete eradication of dengue.�The DC said that district the administration had taken all steps on war-footing during previous years to wipe out the menace.

