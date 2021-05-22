Anti-dengue day observed in Pakpattan

Like other parts of the province, anti-dengue day was observed here on Saturday

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the province, anti-dengue day was observed here on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting to mark the day at DC office, CEO Health Dr Ahmed Shahzad said that free of cost dengue tests were being conducted in all hospitals of the district.

He appealed to the people to use spray, coil, mats etc in their houses to save themselves from dengue mosquito bite.

He also appealed that special care be exercised to keep the houses and streets clean and drain out stagnant water.

He said the district administration was carrying out strict surveillance and other precautionary measures against dengue.