Anti-Dengue Day on Oct 1

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan has directed that anti-dengue activities across the division be made more effective and announced that the Anti-Dengue Day would be observed in all four districts on Wednesday, Oct 1.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held at his office. Officers of Health Department were present in the meeting.

The commissioner stated that advance measures should be taken, with special campaigns launched in hotspot areas to curb the spread of dengue. During the briefing, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz informed the meeting that three dengue cases had been reported in Sargodha within the last 24 hours.

He further added that 1,175 anti-dengue teams were currently active across the division, including 893 indoor and 282 outdoor teams, who were carrying out surveillance in homes and open spaces.