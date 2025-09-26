Open Menu

Anti-Dengue Day On Oct 1

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Anti-Dengue Day on Oct 1

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan has directed that anti-dengue activities across the division be made more effective and announced that the Anti-Dengue Day would be observed in all four districts on Wednesday, Oct 1.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held at his office. Officers of Health Department were present in the meeting.

The commissioner stated that advance measures should be taken, with special campaigns launched in hotspot areas to curb the spread of dengue. During the briefing, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz informed the meeting that three dengue cases had been reported in Sargodha within the last 24 hours.

He further added that 1,175 anti-dengue teams were currently active across the division, including 893 indoor and 282 outdoor teams, who were carrying out surveillance in homes and open spaces.

Recent Stories

UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

45 minutes ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

45 minutes ago
 UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

2 hours ago
 Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

2 hours ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

3 hours ago
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

3 hours ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

3 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 millio ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors

3 hours ago
 Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father so ..

Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon

3 hours ago
 ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in ..

ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan